More than 100 new jobs coming with technology company expansion in Midlands

After a medical technology company announced a $150 million investment, Sumter County will be receiving 125 new jobs, according to a statement from the governors office.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is hiring for some of the new positions at their Sumter facility, according to the statement.
"For nearly 50 years, BD's Sumter facility has consistently delivered superior quality products, vital for out customers and their patients through a talented and engaged workforce," Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Office Jim Borzi said in the statement.
BD first came to South Carolina about 40 years ago, according to the statement. It's one of the largest medical technology companies worldwide.
"... We're thrilled that BD continues to grow and succeed here," S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said according to the statement. "This announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical technology companies want to do business, an dwe welcome this new $150 million investment."
Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain said BD is a leading employer in the county.
"We are grateful for their continued investment in our community and our people," McCain said in the statement.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has also doled out a $600,000 grant to held with costs of road work and preparation around the site.
Comments