What will be in the Lexington Lidl's "Surprises!" section? Think greens

Among the first items featured in the "Surprises!" section of Lidl's first Midlands store will be golf items.
The store, located at 5125 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, holds its grand opening Thursday at 8 a.m.
The golf items can be found in "Surprises!" starting on April 15. They will include 10 new golf products such as Lidl’s private label Crivit golf balls (at approximately 80 cents per ball) and a variety of golf accessories for adults. Shoppers will also be able to snag a waterproof golf bag for $99.99 or a push cart for under $70.
Lidl will also be launching a new line of apparel suitable for the greens. Men and women will be able to pick up moisture wicking performance polo shirts and windproof, water-repellent jackets.
Other golf products are expected to make an appearance in Lidl’s Surprises section throughout the year.
