Discount store to open in West Columbia this weekend

Dollar General will open its new location at 3759 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.
The store will also award the first 50 adult shoppers a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag, among other giveaways.
"Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. "We hope our West Columbia customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location."
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people.
Comments