New tech tenants move into BullStreet renovated historic building

If you're looking for cookies, cakes and baked goods when you walk into the recently renovated Bakery at BullStreet building at 1721 Saunders St., you will be disappointed.
If, however, you are looking to see the renovation and conversion of one of Columbia's most historic buildings into a high-tech working space, chances are you'll probably be pretty satisfied.
On Oct. 7, SOCO--the collaborative working space for technical professionals which opened in the Vista at 823 Gervais St. in 2013--and technology education campus The Iron Yard --which partnered with SOCO in 2014 and shared space with them at 823 Gervais--will host an all-day open house in their new home, including a noon ribbon-cutting ceremony and casual happy hour with beer, food trucks and lawn games from 4 to 7 p.m.
The day is a celebration of SOCO and The Iron Yard setting up shop in the circa 1900 historic building--the first component of the planned BullStreet Technology Village within the BullStreet development in downtown Columbia. This is SOCO's second location as part of an expansion, while The Iron Yard is moving its facilities completely to BullStreet.
The 181-acre BullStreet redevelopment project is headed up by Upstate developer Bob Hughes of Hughes Development and is considered to be the city's largest and most significant land deal in Columbia's modern history. Renovation of the property is expected to add thousands of new homes, stores and offices to the former S.C. State Hospital campus, which is bordered by the Robert Mills District, Cottontown, North Columbia and the medical district anchored by Palmetto Health Richland and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. It is also closely connected to the Waverly neighborhood and the city’s central business district. Project partners on the bakery building renovation include Buchanan Construction Services, 1x1 Design and Spirit Communications.
In addition to the Oct. 7 event serving as an open house to showcase the renovated bakery building on the property, it will also serve as a "Free Co-Working Friday" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing anyone interested to grab a desk, enjoy some free wi-fi and chat with employees with SOCO and The Iron Yard.
For more information on the project, http://bullstreetsc.com/.
Comments