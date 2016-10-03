Gourmet olive oil shop moves to new location

Kaye Gerrald does not believe all olive oils are created equal.
Three years ago, Gerrald opened The Classy Cruet in The Shoppes at Flight Deck in Lexington to share her love and passion for gourmet olive oils with others. Last week, Gerrald relocated her business to Hope Ferry Center at 5175 Sunset Blvd. where she carries over 60 varieties of premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as gourmet food and gift items.
“We offer some of the best olive oils in the world and pride ourselves on providing our customers with an education on the health benefits of our products as well as how to use these great oils and vinegars in their everyday cooking,” Gerrald said.
Gerrald stores the shop’s oils and vinegars in large, stainless steel tanks called fusti to protect them from heat, light and air.
“Our customers are urged to sample products before they purchase,” Gerrald said. “Once their favorites are discovered, we bottle and seal their selections and offer ideas on how to use the selected products at home.”
The Classy Cruet also stocks gourmet seasonings and salts, pestos and tapenades, local honey, Charleston Tea Plantation tea and a variety of cutting boards and olive oil dipping dishes.
Walls in the new location depict Tuscan landscape murals drawn by Chapin artist Susan Brush.
The Classy Cruet is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit www.theclassycruet.com.
