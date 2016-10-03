New tenant to join Dunkin’ Donuts in West Lexington

A new tenant will soon join the Dunkin’ Donuts which opened at 1120 W. Main St. in Lexington last fall.
MetroPCS will open in the 1,272-square-foot space in the property at the corner of U.S. 378 and U.S. 1 which was developed by Carolinas Retail Partners. The location will be the 20th MetroPCS location in the Midlands with only one other Lexington location on Platt Springs Road. The new Lexington location is expected to open by the end of the year.
MetroPCS is a prepaid wireless service that is part of T-Mobile.
