Venezuelan restaurant Arepazo opens in Cayce

Brother and sister team Jorge and Marisol Barboza have added some South American flair to Cayce with the opening of Arepazo Latin Food Venezuelan restaurant at 904 Knox Abbott Drive.
Arepazo offers up traditional Venezuelan foods such as arepas (a type of corn pancake served as a sandwich at Arepazo), cachapas (a traditional Venezuelan and Colombian dish made from corn), fried plantains and, of course, the ever-popular Latin American pastry-filled empanada.
Arepazo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information: www.facebook.com/Arepazo-Latin-Food-1602900150032558/
In mid September, Cayce welcomed Schlotzsky's deli and Cinnabon at 1305 Knox Abbott Drive. Schlotzsky's opened in Texas in 1971 but rebranded itself after being purchased by FOCUS Brands group who partnered the deli with sister eatery Cinnabon in 2010. The only other area Schlotzsky's is at 529 Bush River Rd. in Columbia.
Comments