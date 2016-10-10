Henry’s Restaurant & Bar opening Cayce location

Henry's Restaurant & Bar has announced it will open a third Midlands area location at 2108 State St. in Cayce.
Henry Lees--who previously served as general manager at Jake's on Devine--opened Henry's at 2865 Devine St. in 2011 and the restaurant quickly made a name for itself as having some of the best burgers in the Capital City. Two years later, Lees opened a second location in Northeast Columbia at 111 Sparkleberry Crossing.
"We are thrilled to announce that we are growing,” a Henry’s Facebook post reads. “We have already felt so welcomed by the City of Cayce and are excited about being a part of making Cayce a great place to live and dine."
Henry’s Cayce location is expected to open by the end of the year.
