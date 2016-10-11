Shop Around

October 11, 2016 12:08 PM

Sephora adding second location inside Columbiana Mall

By Janet Jones Kendall

Cosmetic and beauty consultation retailer Sephora will be opening a new location inside JCPenney at Columbia Centre Mall on Friday, Oct. 21.

The shop will be in addition to the full Sephora store already located inside Columbiana Centre which opened there in 2012.

The first 100 clients at the Sephora inside JCPenney grand opening will receive gift cards with values up to $100. In addition, Sephora is giving away 650 gift bags of cosmetic samples.

The new 2,370-square-foot location, situated prominently in the center of JCPenney, will feature close to 50 brands and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

