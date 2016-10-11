Microbrewery and tap room coming to Huger and Greene

On Tuesday, Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals approved a "special exception to establish a drinking place" at 790 Huger/520 Greene Streets.
According to documents filed with the city, Columbia Craft Brewing Co. would establish a microbrewery at the site, formerly home to Columbia Flag and Banner and Marco Rubio's area campaign headquarters. The facility is expected to be a 15-barrel brewing facility offering on-site tastings in a tap room as well as an outdoor beer garden.
According to the proposal, two buildings at the site would be demolished to make way for parking, a patio area and space for a food truck. The site's existing 4,900-square-foot warehouse would be renovated and converted for use as the microbrewery.
Columbia Craft Brewing Co. has already created a logo for the business and has developed the phrase "Craft beer famously hopped" according to the documents, which also state that the company has hired "an award-winning professional brewer."
