Freddy’s Steakburgers coming to Midlands

Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open a location at 457 Killian Rd. early next year.
"The Killian Road corridor is thriving with commercial development and has direct access to I-77, making us a convenient dining option for area residents and those traveling to and from Charlotte," said Brett Rickert, franchise owner.
The 3,000 square-foot, retro-style, free-standing location will seat 100 guests, with additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service will also be available. On the menu are Freddy's ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and shoestring fries as well as sweet treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is churned several times each day.
Freddy's opened in Wichita in 2002 and now has 219 locations nationwide. The Killian Road location is the chain's first in the Midlands but marks the third Freddy's in South Carolina, joining locations in Easley and Greenville.
