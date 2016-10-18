Two new restaurants sign leases for Lexington Marketplace

According to the site plan for The Fresh Market-anchored Lexington Marketplace, two new restaurants--MOD Pizza and Tijuana Flats--have signed leases for spaces in the shopping center that is under construction on Sunset Boulevard.
MOD Pizza will be moving into a 2,499-square-foot space. The location will be the third Midlands-area location for the fast casual Seattle-based pizza eatery which earlier this year announced locations at the Shoppes at Woodhill on Garners Ferry Road and in the new Shoppes at Two Notch.
Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex restaurant will occupy 2,478 square feet at the shopping center. Tijuana Flats opened a location in late 2015 on Percival Road at Forest Drive in Forest Acres. The Alamonte Springs, Fla.-based restaurant has 120 locations nationwide with two other South Carolina locations in Greenville.
Previously announced tenants for Lexington Marketplace--which is being developed and leased by Charlotte, N.C.-based The Shopping Center Group--are Ulta Beauty and Hobby Lobby.
