East Bay Deli will open Lexington location in spring

With Charleston-based East Bay Deli set to open doors to its Main Street location in Columbia on Nov. 14, the eatery already has plans for a Lexington location to open in the spring, according to the company’s director of marketing, Joanna Jaicks.
“We do have plans of expanding in the Lexington area in spring of 2017 and a property has already been purchased,” Jaicks told The State. “Unfortunately, due to some prior agreements, I cannot give further details of that property just yet.”
East Bay Deli founders Dan Jaicks and Chuck Lee will be opening the location at 1426 Main St., Suite 100-B (The Hub) on Monday, Nov. 14th, along with general manager Jennifer Alexander. The popular Charleston-based eatery secured a lease for the 4,100-square-foot space earlier this year.
