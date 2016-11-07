New financial consulting firm Valuant finds home in Capitol Center

Columbia startup financial analysis and consulting firm Valuant has signed a lease on 2,633 square feet of office space in Capitol Center at 1201 Main St., according to Colliers International who represented the firm in the agreement.
“Valuant, as a high-energy startup, needed an office space to mirror their innovative culture," said Mary Winter Teaster, a senior brokerage associate with Colliers. "Capitol Center proved to be that match, with great amenities and its proximity to the professional Main Street corridor and the Vista arts and entertainment district."
Valuant began as a consulting practice within Elliott Davis Decosimo and is co-founded by Columbia certified public accountants William (Bill) Bossong, Craig A. Engle and Derek G. Hipp. Together, the three created ValuCast, a proprietary software solution designed and developed to assist banks with Day 1 and 2 accounting in accordance with the FASB Accounting Standards Codification. The software has assisted in the accounting of over $30 billion in assets and currently accounts for over $12 billion in acquired loans on an ongoing basis, according to Bossong, who also serves as Valuant CEO. In addition, Valuant is in the process of developing a current expected credit loss software solution which is set to be effective for financial services companies by 2020.
"As demand for our ValuCast software and expertise grew, we started our own, independent company to provide valuation and modeling services to financial services organizations," Bossong said.
Valuant was officially created July 1. Today, the company has 19 employees in its client services and executive teams located in Columbia and a product development team located in Atlanta.
According to Colliers’ most recent office market report for Columbia, low vacancies in office space, especially in the downtown’s Central Business District, leave few large blocks of quality space for office users. While this can be a challenge for larger companies, smaller to mid-sized companies, such as Valuant, can often find high-quality space in buildings like Capitol Center, which benefit from a prime location downtown near the State House, the and the rapidly developing Main Street business and retail corridor.
Comments