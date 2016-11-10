Fern & Fawn boutique to pop up in Arcade on Main this Saturday

Irmo natives and 2005 Dutch Fork graduates Ceanne Talty and Robin Crawford will roll out a pop-up Fern & Fawn shop at Arcade Mall on downtown Columbia's Main Street on Saturday.
Founded by Talty and Crawford earlier this year, Fern & Fawn women's clothing and accessories boutique is an alternative to traditional brick and mortar shops. Talty, who is currently earning an interior design degree from Midlands Technical College, developed the idea for Fern & Fawn and together with Crawford, a University of South Carolina graduate who currently works at a government relations firm, created the business and brand and hosted their first pop-up boutique in Talty's home.
"It was a success and now Fern & Fawn hosts pop-up shows across the Columbia area," Crawford said.
Saturday's Fern & Fawn pop-up will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Arcade Mall which has entrances at both 1332 Main St. and 1216 Washington St.
Comments