Furniture store coming to Lexington’s Main Street

Badcock Home Furniture & More will soon occupy two storefronts in the Towne Square Shopping Center on W. Main St. in Lexington.
The shop is consolidating 728 and 730 W. Main St. into one large showroom. The location will be the third Badcock & More in the Midlands joining locations on St. Andrews Road and Decker Boulevard.
In addition to Town Square’s anchor store, Food Lion, the remaining stores in the center are H&R Block, Tae Kwon Do, Terry’s Barber Shop, Musician’s Supply and USA Nails. Dollar General left the shopping center last year, and RadioShack closed there in September leaving six vacancies in the center which is positioned on a highly trafficked stretch of Lexington’s W. Main Street/U.S. Hwy. 1/U.S. Hwy. 378.
Badcock Home Furnishings began in Mulberry, Fla., in 1904. Today, there are over 300 Badcock & More stores in eight states across the Southeast--75 of which are corporate stores and 240 that operate as dealer-owned stores.
Comments