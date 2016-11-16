Southern Belly to close Rosewood location

Southern Belly BBQ will soon close its original location at 1332 Rosewood Drive.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the popular eatery will close shop on Rosewood at the end of November:
“We will be packing our bags soon and leaving Rosewood. Please come see us at our Five Points location next to Pawleys Front Porch beginning in December!”
Southern Belly opened their second location on Harden Street in Five Points in 2015 and, earlier this year, a third location at Colonial Village on Colonial Life Boulevard. Both of those locations will remain open.
Owned and operated by Jimmy Phillips, Southern Belly has garnered numerous awards including being named by Yahoo as one of the 50 best barbecue restaurants in America and one of the 50 best overall restaurants in America. It has also been named best barbecue and best overall restaurant in Columbia by Yelp and best barbecue in Columbia by Trip Advisor.
