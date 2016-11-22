Golfsmith closing Harbison store

Area golfers looking for gear have just a few days left to shop at Golfsmith off Harbison Boulevard.
The shop, located in the Harbison Court shopping center at 252 Harbison Blvd., is closing Sunday as part of Golfsmith's company closing of more than 70 of its 109 stores nationwide. Golfsmith filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.
The Harbison location--which just opened in May 2013--is one of four Golfsmiths in South Carolina. The North Myrtle location has already closed and the Myrtle Beach location will close this month leaving the only remaining location in the state at 1025 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville.
Inventory is being sold at 20 to 40 percent off at all closing locations.
