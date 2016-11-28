Electronics tech shops open together on Lake Murray Boulevard

Smart phones and tablets can only do so much when their owners do some not-so-smart things that result in cracked screens or water damage.
Those accidents aren’t necessarily a bad thing for SmartPhone Medic which opened its fifth area location this month at 1245 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. The electronics repair store’s other four other area locations are in Columbia at Gervais Street, Fort Jackson Boulevard, Village at Sandhills and Columbia Avenue in Lexington.
Managed by Logan Newbanks, SmartPhone Medic occupies half of the new Lake Murray Boulevard location’s 1200-square-foot space. The other half is occupied by a complementary business, Silicone Solutions--a computer parts retailer that also provides a wide array of computer services from specialty laptop repair to in-home service calls for residential customers and network and IT troubleshooting for small businesses. The location is the area’s second for owner Billy Carter who opened his first Silicone Solutions at 3121 Millwood Ave. in 2002.
Comments