New restaurant coming to Sunset at I-26?

Piggie Park Enterprises, owner of local restaurant chain Maurice’s BBQ, has sold its property at 2515 Sunset Blvd. and I-26 in West Columbia, according to NAI Avant who represented Piggie Park in the sale. The buyer, KAMDA LLC of 7461 Two Notch Rd., was represented by Cypress Real Estate partners and plans to construct a new restaurant on the two-acre site, according to NAI Avant.
According to the deed filed with Lexington County, the property was sold for $850,000. Prior to Piggie Park opening there in 2009, the location operated as a Quincy’s Steakhouse.
