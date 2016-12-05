Prime lot sells for $3.1 million at Killian Road/I-77 intersection

A prime piece of commercial real estate located at the Killian Road and I-77 intersection in Columbia has sold for $3.1 million to the Jim Hudson automotive group which will expand its brand there next year.
NAI Avant represented the seller--Seven Acre Cut LLC--of the development site at the intersection across from Super Walmart. The site consists of 26 acres of partially developed land which had previously been slated for multiple big box users, according to NAI Avant.
Keith Hudson, president and owner of Jim Hudson Buick GMC Cadillac, told The State a portion of the property will be used for the construction of Jim Hudson’s Audi store. The dealer plans to relocate Audi of Columbia from 6301 Two Notch Rd. to the Killian Road site. Construction is expected to begin in July 2017, Hudson said.
