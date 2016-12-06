SC Pediatric Alliance to build Newborn Wellness Center

South Carolina Pediatric Alliance purchased 1.5 acres of land at 3618 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia where it plans to build a Newborn Wellness and Breast Feeding Center of the Midlands, according to NAI Avant who brokered the land sale.
South Carolina Pediatric Alliance is a merger of Palmetto Pediatric and Sandhills Pediatrics. Both practices operate under their current names. The land purchased on Sunset Boulevard is located halfway between I-26 and I-20 and sold for $425,000.
The Newborn Wellness and Breast Feeding Center of the Midlands is expected to open in the summer of 2017.
