December 6, 2016 8:32 AM

SC Pediatric Alliance to build Newborn Wellness Center

By Janet Jones Kendall

South Carolina Pediatric Alliance purchased 1.5 acres of land at 3618 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia where it plans to build a Newborn Wellness and Breast Feeding Center of the Midlands, according to NAI Avant who brokered the land sale.

South Carolina Pediatric Alliance is a merger of Palmetto Pediatric and Sandhills Pediatrics. Both practices operate under their current names. The land purchased on Sunset Boulevard is located halfway between I-26 and I-20 and sold for $425,000.

The Newborn Wellness and Breast Feeding Center of the Midlands is expected to open in the summer of 2017.

