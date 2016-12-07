New Thai restaurant coming to downtown

A new Thai restaurant is coming to 1100 Senate St., according to NAI Avant who brokered the deal on the 3,063-square-foot space.
This will be one of three restaurants which will be located in the redevelopment project of the former Columbia Fire Station in the Vista.
The historic Columbia Fire Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 and has long been a landmark in the community. It served as the Columbia Fire Departments Headquarters from 1950 to 1995.
Plans for the building include restoration, renovations to the first and second floors, along with adding a rooftop area and storefronts. When the project is completed, the property will have up to 35,000 square feet of mixed use space.
