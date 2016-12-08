More apartments coming to Huger and Blossom?

PMC Property Group Inc. has purchased the Columbia Antiques Mall location at the intersection of Huger and Blossom streets. According to property records, the 1.5-acre property at 602 Huger St. sold for $3.4 million.
PMC Property Group is the property management company that developed and oversees the Olympia at the Mills and Granby at the Mills student apartment complexes at Heyward and Whaley Streets in the Olympia neighborhood.
The intersection of Huger and Blossom has seen a surge of development in recent months, with a new student housing development across the street from 602 Huger St. and the Palmetto Compress development only a block away. According to Colliers International, who represented the seller in the transaction, the purchaser has not yet announced plans for the property.
The company could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
