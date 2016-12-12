Shop Around

December 12, 2016 9:09 AM

Lake Murray Deli Bar to reopen in spring

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

Lake Murray Deli Bar opened for just a couple of weeks at 3340 Hwy. 378 in Batesburg-Leesville before closing but don't worry – the closing is only for the winter and the restaurant plans a full reopening in early spring.

The deli bar – which has outdoor seating on Lake Murray at the Hollow Creek Marina – was conducting a test run before having a full, official opening in March when it will once again serve its already popular waffelini hot grilled sandwiches, wraps, po’ boys and cold salads.

Related content

Shop Around

Comments

Videos

Moe Levy's Army Store Moves to New Location

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos