Lake Murray Deli Bar to reopen in spring

Lake Murray Deli Bar opened for just a couple of weeks at 3340 Hwy. 378 in Batesburg-Leesville before closing but don't worry – the closing is only for the winter and the restaurant plans a full reopening in early spring.
The deli bar – which has outdoor seating on Lake Murray at the Hollow Creek Marina – was conducting a test run before having a full, official opening in March when it will once again serve its already popular waffelini hot grilled sandwiches, wraps, po’ boys and cold salads.
