Lake Murray Deli Bar to reopen in spring

1:05 A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk Pause

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

4:19 Coach Dawn Staley after win over Minnesota

1:07 Making a Gingerbread House

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

1:09 Media statement from Sheriff's Office on officer-involved shooting

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl