December 19, 2016 9:32 AM

New restaurant coming to Saluda Pointe in Lexington

By Janet Jones Kendall

Sub Station II will be opening in early 2017 in the Saluda Pointe shopping center at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and I-20 in Lexington.

The restaurant will occupy the space recently vacated there by Beds & Such. Other businesses in the shopping center include Garlitz Dentistry, Starbucks and Barberitos Mexican Grille & Cantina.

Sub Station II has two other nearby area locations--one at 10401 Broad River Rd. in Irmo; the other at 736 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia. The restaurant previously operated a location in Lexington at 1123 N. Lake Drive. The original Sub Station was opened by Dominic Ruffalo in 1975 in Sumter. The first franchise opened in Charleston a year later. The restaurant currently operates 40 locations in six states.

