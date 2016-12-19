New restaurant coming to Saluda Pointe in Lexington

Sub Station II will be opening in early 2017 in the Saluda Pointe shopping center at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and I-20 in Lexington.
The restaurant will occupy the space recently vacated there by Beds & Such. Other businesses in the shopping center include Garlitz Dentistry, Starbucks and Barberitos Mexican Grille & Cantina.
Sub Station II has two other nearby area locations--one at 10401 Broad River Rd. in Irmo; the other at 736 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia. The restaurant previously operated a location in Lexington at 1123 N. Lake Drive. The original Sub Station was opened by Dominic Ruffalo in 1975 in Sumter. The first franchise opened in Charleston a year later. The restaurant currently operates 40 locations in six states.
