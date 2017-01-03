Soda City Market to expand in 2017

Columbia’s downtown street market, Soda City Market, will expand this year, according to the Main Street District.
The highly visited outdoor market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. year round on the 1500 block of Main Street. This year, the market will expand to fill the 1300 and 1400 blocks, as well.
A mix of local and regional food and craft vendors, the market, which moved to Main Street in 2012, was named Soda City in homage to Columbia’s moniker which originated as a result of the city’s former soda bottling plants and its nickname, “Cola.”
