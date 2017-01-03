Shop Around

January 3, 2017 2:50 PM

Soda City Market to expand in 2017

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

Columbia’s downtown street market, Soda City Market, will expand this year, according to the Main Street District.

The highly visited outdoor market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. year round on the 1500 block of Main Street. This year, the market will expand to fill the 1300 and 1400 blocks, as well.

A mix of local and regional food and craft vendors, the market, which moved to Main Street in 2012, was named Soda City in homage to Columbia’s moniker which originated as a result of the city’s former soda bottling plants and its nickname, “Cola.”

Shop Around

