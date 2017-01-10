Hickory Tavern to open second location this month　

Hickory Tavern will open its new location in the Shoppes at Woodhill on Jan. 25, according to a restaurant spokesperson.
The sports-themed restaurant’s 6,000-square-foot Shoppes at Woodhill location is next door to MOD Pizza which opened in the shopping center this summer. This will be Hickory Tavern’s second area location--the first opened at 907 Senate St. in The Vista in 2014.
The restaurant got its start in Charlotte 20 years ago. The eatery has been named runner up in ESPN’s Best Sports Bar in North America and recently expanded its footprint with five new openings in 2015--in Memphis, Tenn., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Birmingham, Ala., and in South Carolina in Indian Land and Rock Hill. Locations in Hilton Head and Cary, N.C., are on the books to open later this year, as well.
A job fair for the Shoppes at Woodhill location--located at the corner of Garners Ferry and Pelham Drive--starts today and runs daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday. The restaurant will employ 90.
