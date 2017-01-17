Another retailer commits to Killian’s Crossing

Another retailer has committed to Killian’s Crossing, the Kroger Marketplace-anchored shopping center located at the intersection of Killian Road and I-77, according to Colliers International which represents Killian’s Crossing in the sales and leasing of retail sites and shop spaces.
Founders Federal Credit Union, which operates 27 offices and three service centers in 11 counties across North and South Carolina, recently purchased 1.84 acres of land at the center to build a 5,000-square-foot branch at the site. The site will be the credit union’s third in Richland County, following the opening of a location at on Greene Street at the University of South Carolina and the announcement of a location opening soon at Bullstreet near the Columbia Fireflies stadium.
Founded in Lancaster County in 1950 to serve disadvantaged textile workers, Founders has become a popular financial option in the Upstate. It has $1.9 billion in assets — up from $700 million in 2000 — and, in the fall of 2015, paid $4.5 million to rename the USC baseball stadium Founders Park.
Founders Federal’s represents another commitment to Killian’s Crossing, which has seen continued momentum due to the completion of the Kroger Marketplace. Founders Federal will be joining Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Applebee’s and Hardees, as well as Starbucks, which was announced as a tenant earlier this year.
Killian’s Crossing offers 400 acres of retail, residential and commercial space located at I-77 and Killian Road in Northeast Columbia. Plans for the shopping center include major national retailers, boutiques, restaurants, hotels, apartments and a movie theater.
