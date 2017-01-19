Famous Toastery to open on Sparkleberry on Friday

Famous Toastery is set to open its first of two area locations on Friday at 119 Sparkleberry Ln.
Local franchise owner and long-time Columbia resident Kim Kenney signed a lease on the former McAlister's Deli location in Northeast Columbia in May.
"We just felt like it was the perfect location,” Kenney told The State. “Folks in the Northeast can't often get downtown for a meal--especially breakfast or lunch. We felt like we could meet a need in this area."
The location was initially slated to open early last fall but was the opening was delayed due to construction and design issues.
In January of last year, commercial real estate firm Arnold Companies develolpers announced that Famous Toastery would be opening a location in the former Moe Levy’s location at Assembly and Lady Streets. Due to significant structural issues with that location, however, that lease was terminated and Kenney signed a lease for the former Atlanta Bread Co. location in the 1300 block of Main Street downtown--also an Arnold Companies property. Atlanta Bread Co. closed that location in December.
Kenney is also considering a Lexington location.
"We have franchise rights for this area and would like to have three or four restaurants here but we want to take it slow and do it right," Kenney told The State in August.
Famous Toastery opened shop in Huntersville, N.C., in 2005 and franchised in 2013. The eatery now has eight locations in North Carolina and two in South Carolina — in Tega Cay and Indian Land. The franchise has a dozen more restaurants scheduled to roll out in the Carolinas — and one in New York — during the next year.
Famous Toastery offers breakfast items such as stuffed French toast, a "Northwestern" omelet with fresh herbs and goat cheese, and a sunrise burrito with homemade salsa. Brunch and lunch include a tofu fresco salad, bacon and bleu wrap, hot dogs and gourmet burgers.
Famous Toastery will be open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
