Freddy’s Steakburgers stakes out Sunset Boulevard location

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has already staked out another Midlands-area location on Sunset Boulevard across the road from Lexington Medical Center.
On Feb. 7, The Wichita, Kan.-based steakburger chain will open its first area location at 457 Killian Rd.
The Killian Road location is a 3,000 square-foot, retro-style, free-standing restaurant that will seat 100 guests, with additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service will also be available. On the menu are Freddy’s ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and shoestring fries, as well as sweet treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is churned several times each day.
Freddy’s, which opened in Wichita in 2002, has 219 locations nationwide. The Killian Road location is the chain’s first in the Midlands, but marks the third Freddy’s in South Carolina, joining locations in Easley and Greenville.
Comments