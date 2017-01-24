New art gallery opens in historic downtown building

Land Bank Lofts will introduce a new addition to its historic Hampton Street building on Feb. 2 with the grand opening of the Land Bank Lofts Art Gallery.
In 2014, Memphis, Tenn.-based developer Heritage Land & Development announced a $16 million project to repurpose the 118,000-square-foot building at Hampton and Marion streets--which was constructed in 1924 and known as the Federal Land Bank Building--into an apartment building. Last spring, property manager Arlington Properties began welcoming tenants into the upscale lofts which feature 16-foot ceilings, exposed brick and concrete floors.
The building’s exterior has served as a public art exhibit since 1975 when Columbia artist Blue Sky created Tunnel Vision--a realistic-looking lighted road tunnel--on its side. Now, with the creation of the art gallery, 15,000 square feet of the building's hallways and shared space feature original works of art by the South Carolina Artist Group, including the work of artists Ginny Merett, Susan H. Johnson, Charles Hite, Ty Davis and Mary Hawk.
The Land Bank Lofts Art Gallery grand opening will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1401 Hampton St. as part of First Thursday activities and will include live music by Jon Rooks.
