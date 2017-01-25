Hickory Tavern opens at Shoppes at Woodhill

Hickory Tavern opens its second area location at 4 p.m. today at 141 Pelham Drive in the Shoppes at Woodhill.
The Charlotte-based restaurant was introduced to Columbia in 2014 when it opened a location in The Vista at 907 Senate St.
“Our location in the Vista has exceeded all of our expectations. Based on that success, Columbia immediately moved up to the top of our list of places to put a new location,” said Hickory Tavern CMO Thom Perez. “We are also excited to be in close proximity to Fort Jackson. ... Add all of the exciting things that are going on in the area and it just made perfect sense for us to build another location in Columbia. We feel like we’re going to be offering something that no one else does, and, at the same time, we’ll be a great complement to all of the other bars and restaurants that are already in the area.”
The sports-themed restaurant’s 6,000-square-foot Shoppes at Woodhill location is next door to MOD Pizza which opened in the shopping center last summer. The space was previously home to Cici’s Pizza which closed in the shopping center last April. The restaurant offers 100 beers with 32 on tap including 16 that are local to South Carolina and features a covered outdoor patio with a stone fireplace and seating for 90.
While known as a sports bar, Hickory Tavern’s menu includes seared ahi tuna, oysters, shrimp and grits and three steak options in addition to the traditional sports bar food of burgers, wings and sandwiches. The menu also features the B.Y.O. Salad, a build-your own salad by choosing the type of leaf base, vegetables, fruit, cheese, crunches and proteins.
Hickory Tavern has been named runner up in ESPN’s Best Sports Bar in North America and has recently expanded its footprint with new openings in Memphis, Tenn., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Birmingham, Ala., and in South Carolina in Indian Land, Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach and Rock Hill. Locations in Hilton Head and Cary, N.C., opened last year, as well.
For the first month, Hickory Tavern in the Shoppes at Woodhill will open daily from 4:00 pm to 2:00 a.m. After the first month, the restaurant will be open daily from 11:00 am to 2:00 a.m. Happy hour will be available weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
