Wings restaurant targets Columbia, Palmetto state for big expansion

North Carolina-based East Coast Wings & Grill has announced plans to expand its brand in South Carolina--plans that involve adding 27 locations throughout the state over the next five years.
The eatery currently operates two locations in South Carolina--in Greer and Mt. Pleasant--and has 70 locations nationwide. In addition to Columbia, the chain is specifically targeting Greenville and Myrtle Beach for expansion. Recently, the brand was revamped with new restaurant interiors and updated menus.
"With a strong and thriving economy, franchise brands experience great success in South Carolina," stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings & Grill in a statement released earlier this week. "With similar demographics to our home state of North Carolina, expansion throughout South Carolina is a natural progression for our brand. Our development in South Carolina is only beginning, which is an exciting chapter in our growth story."
The franchise recently secured itself a top spot for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business Magazine’s "Future 50" list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings & Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises.
For information about East Coast Wings & Grill franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.
