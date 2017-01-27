Lima Peruvian restaurant opens on Rosewood

A new Peruvian restaurant opened this week on Rosewood Drive.
Located in the Jim Casey’s Fireworks complex at 3830 Rosewood Drive, Lima Peruvian features standard Peruvian favorites such as lomo saltado and pollo a la brasa. The eatery is the only fully dedicated Peruvian restaurant in Columbia since Paraiso del Inca closed just a few months after opening last spring at 506 N. Beltline Blvd.
But there is a holdover from Paraiso: its chef Maria Segura is now in the kitchen at Lima Peruvian.
Lima Peruvian is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, 803-851-3646.
Comments