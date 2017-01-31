Sola Salon expands; to open Lexington location

Just over a year after his Rosewood Crossing Sola Salon was heavily damaged as part of the area's historic floods in October 2015, Wylie Pearce not only opened that location but has expanded his original location at Columbiana Station on Bower Parkway and has announced plans to open a third location in Lexington.
"We're actually going to be building a 6,000 square foot location on Sunset Boulevard next to the new Lowes Foods that's going to open there," Pearce told The State.
Different from a traditional salon, Denver, Colo.-based Sola offers stylists 100-200 square feet of high-end, move-in-ready salon space, which the stylists own and operate. In addition to hair stylists, the salons draw massage therapists and nail techs who want to launch their own businesses but not shell out the upfront costs of starting a business.
Pearce and his partners plan for construction to begin on the Lexington location in April. Once complete, the three area Sola Salons will be home to nearly 100 salon owners. Pearce has also expanded Sola's location off Harbison Boulevard on Bower Parkway in Columbiana Station, purchasing available space next door and adding eight sizable salons, making that location a total of 6,200 square feet.
"It's a a great feeling helping salon professionals realize their dreams of owning their own salon," Pearce said, adding that the 5,200-square-foot Rosewood Crossing location is now at full capacity. "For us to be expanding our original location and adding a third location in the area after the flood destroyed the Rosewood shop is really something. It's exciting to be a part of something like this."
