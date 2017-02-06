Freddy’s pushes Killian Road opening date to Valentine’s Day

Fans of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will have to wait just one week longer than expected to sink their teeth into a steakburger and shoestring fries at the restaurant’s 457 Killian Rd. location.
The restaurant was originally slated to open Feb. 7 but will now shoot for a Feb. 14 opening date. The Killian Road location will be the first area location for the Witchita, Kan.-based steakburger chain which has already laid claim to a second area location on Sunset Boulevard near Lexington Medical Center.
The Killian Road eatery is a 3,000 square-foot, retro-style, free-standing restaurant that will seat 100 guests, with additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service will also be available. On the menu are Freddy’s ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and shoestring fries, as well as sweet treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is churned several times each day.
“We’re excited to bring our better-burger restaurant concept to guests of the Midlands,” said Brett Rickert, franchise owner. “The Killian Road corridor is thriving with commercial development and has direct access to I-77, making us a convenient dining option for area residents and those traveling to and from Charlotte. We’re pleased to be part of the new development in Columbia.”
Freddy’s, which opened in Wichita in 2002, has 219 locations nationwide. The opening of the Killian Road location marks the third Freddy’s to open in South Carolina, joining locations in Easley and Greenville.
