Groucho’s Deli to expand Carolina footprint once again

In a few weeks, Groucho's Deli will once again expand its reach outside of the Columbia market when it opens a new location at 171 2nd St. in Cheraw.
Chesterfield natives Jason and Charlotte King will operate the new location, which will serve Groucho’s "Fast, Fresh & Original" deli menu items and its famous "Formula 45" secret sauce.
With 30 open locations, Groucho’s Franchise Systems has deli restaurants in South Carolina and North Carolina and is ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list. The restaurant began decades ago when Harold ‘Groucho’ Miller came to Columbia in 1941 with a handful of original recipes for potato salad, coleslaw and various salads and sandwich dressings--most of which were thought up during his childhood in a Philadelphia orphanage. He opened Miller’s Deli at the corner of Lady and Main Streets in downtown Columbia, but, because of his incredible likeness to the famed comedian, Groucho Marx, the city of Columbia nicknamed him and his restaurant Groucho’s.
Groucho’s celebrated its 75th anniversary last January. The Cheraw location is expected to open in early spring and will operate 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Comments