California-based Fabric Bistro opens at Columbiana Station

When Oksana Kuzmina and her husband, Sammy Wo, moved from San Francisco to Columbia late last year the couple brought three 26-foot-long trailers with them.
Those trailers were full of fabrics and merchandise Kuzmina and Wo were transferring from their 15-year-old California-based textiles business--Fabric Bistro--to its new location in Columbiana Station shopping center on Bower Parkway.
Fabric Bistro started as a small brick-and-mortar fabric store in San Francisco and soon developed a presence on Etsy, serving customers both across the nation and internationally.
"We offer very unique things, such as antique and vintage textiles, dyed laces produced in-house, modern and vintage upholstery, authentic French and British leaver laces as well as creative findings and sewing supplies," Kuzmina said. "We work with suppliers all over the world and we hand pick the merchandise we offer."
Among the items for sale in Fabric Bistro's new location are tapestries brought from Russia that were made at a factory established in the 1700s during the reign of Catherine the Great. The shop also carries sewing trims, appliques and jewelry.
Fabric Bistro is located at 1150 Bower Pkwy. in Suite F1A. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is closed Sunday.
