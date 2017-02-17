Harper’s 1801 Grille opens on Lincoln Street

The parent company of Harper’s restaurants has opened its newest venture--1801 Grille--at 700 Lincoln St. across from Colonial Life Arena.
The Harper's Restaurant Group has been a part of Columbia in Five Points since 1990. Harper’s opened 1801 Grille in collaboration with the University of South Carolina, owner of the 750 Lincoln Street complex that is home to the restaurant. The walls of the eatery are decked in full USC memorabilia and its architectural design includes some original brickwork from the historic Horseshoe wall.
Chef Jason Bruner offers up local and regional Southern food traditions including smoked chicken, grilled burgers, oysters and other seafood dishes. There’s also a fully stocked bar with local craft beers and specialty cocktails inspired by the region’s history.
Harper’s Restaurant Group operates Harper’s in Charlotte, Greensboro and at 700 Harden St. in Columbia as well as Mimosa Grill and Upstream, which are both in Charlotte.
1801 Grille is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. A parking entrance is available on Park Street.
