Gervais Street restaurant changes name, theme, menu

The Vista may have a restaurant with a new name but local restauranteur Matt Shmanske is still at the helm.
Exactly a year ago, Shmanske opened City Bar fondue and martini bar in the 700 block of Gervais St.--the Vista area refurbished and revitalized by The Arnold Cos. At the time, Shmanske had already made a name for himself in Columbia’s restaurant business as the owner of Burger Tavern 77 and Moosehead Saloon, both on Devine Street, and Latitude 22 and the Thirsty Parrot, both on Harden Street.
Recently, however, Shmanske reopened the 3,600-square-foot Gervais Street establishment as Vista Union bar and grill--a restaurant still featuring craft cocktails but with the addition of a billiards area. With fondue off the menu, the restaurant is now serving classic bar and grill food including pub pretzels, pulled pork sliders, a pimento bacon mac and cheese burger and a Philly cheesesteak.
Vista Union is open 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
