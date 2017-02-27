‘Wing Shack’ to open on Rosewood Drive

The former home of Southern Belly BBQ on Rosewood Drive will soon be home to Camden-based Peebles 5 Star Dive Bar and Wing Shack.
Owned and managed by William Peebles, Peebles 5 Star Dive opened in Camden at 129 E. Dekalb St. in 2009. Six years later, Peebles opened a second location at 1919 Airport Blvd. in Cayce.
In addition to wings, beer and cocktails, the restaurant boasts crawfish, catfish, Beaufort stew and frog legs. According to Peebles’ Facebook page, the location at 1332 Rosewood Drive may open as soon as April. Southern Belly closed its Rosewood location at the end of November. The restaurant’s Harden Street and Colonial Village locations remain open.
