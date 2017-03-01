Retailers sign on for Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square

When the new Lowes Foods opens at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road this year, developer S.J. Collins Enterprises is making sure the grocer will have some neighbors.
Surrounding Lowes will be Lexington Square retail center. According to Jeff Garrison, partner at S. J. Collins, the shopping center will include, "several high-quality stores, service businesses and restaurants with a total retail building square footage of almost 87,000 square feet," which includes the nearly 50,000-square-foot Lowes Foods grocery store.
Several businesses have already signed leases for the center, including Creative Nail Salon, Hollywood Feed (a retailer of natural pet food and supplies) Sola Salon, Sikuya Japanese Sushi and Steakhouse and Orangetheory Fitness.
Lexington Square is expected to open this summer.
