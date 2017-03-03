BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to open on Harbison

The building once home to Romano’s Macaroni Grill at 148 Harbison Blvd. has been leveled to make way for a new eatery that is now under construction on the site.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will open at the location later this year. The national chain restaurant first opened in 1978 in Orange County, California. In 1996, the group started brewing its own beer and now operates six breweries in five states and offers 11 signature beers and cider on tap in addition to 10 rotating seasonal beers released throughout the year.
The restaurant side of BJ’s offers up soups and salads, sandwiches, craft burgers and Chicago-style pizza with a Southern California twist. It also touts what it claims to be “world famous” desserts known as Pizookies--a variety of made-in-house cookies baked in a pie pan, served hot and topped with ice cream.
