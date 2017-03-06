Boutique grocer Local Yocal coming to Columbia’s Main Street

Boutique grocery store Local Yocal will open a 3,000-square-foot location at 1712 Main St. later this summer, according to City Center Partnership.
“We are super excited about Local Yocal opening in the Main Street District,” said Matt Kennell, president and CEO of City Center Partnership. “This upscale grocery concept will bring an important amenity to the residents and businesses located in the Main Street District.”
The store will be opened by Columbia attorney Ayme Rushing.
“Local Yocal will be an upscale version of a neighborhood market,” Rushing said. “We will offer local produce, meats, cheeses, a fresh pressed juice bar, sandwiches and salads to go, along with many other grocery items.”
