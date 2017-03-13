First round of renovations completed at 1333 Main

The first of three planned renovation projects at 1333 Main St. has been completed, prepping the building’s prime fifth floor for a new tenant.
Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners, purchased the 203,307-square-foot multi-tenant office building in Columbia’s central business district last July. Renovations of the fifth floor common areas were first on the company’s to-do list since the vacant 6,244-square-foot space is an ideal location overlooking Main Street.
Two additional renovations Albany Road has slated for the building this year include ground floor improvements and garage renovations at the Vista Center, a 22,035-square-foot retail space and parking garage across Assembly Street also owned by Albany Road.
“Albany Road is excited to have such a prominent presence in the heart of Columbia. We believe strongly both in this asset and in the market, and look forward to investing further in our building and in the community,” said Adam Floyd, Albany Road investment manager.
The building maintains a stable occupancy, currently at approximately 92 percent with anchor tenants such as Pricewaterhouse Coopers, the South Carolina Education Lottery, the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission and Dovetail Insurance. CBRE leases and manages 1333 Main and renovations were carried out by Spring Hill Construction. In addition to the fifth floor vacancy, 1333 has 3,714 leasable square footage available on the second floor.
