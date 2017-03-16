Bruegger’s Bagels closes Lexington location

After 10 years in business, Bruegger’s Bagles has closed its location at 5225 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.
In the last year, two other eateries closed in the same small shopping strip--Mr. Hibachi and Buddy’s Saucy Dogs. Mr. Hibachi was replaced by Clean Eatz in August and Buddy’s was replaced by One Taco Two Taco in October. The shopping center is also home to Mattress Firm and HealthSource Chiropractic. The center is located across Sunset Boulevard from the new Lowes Foods and Lexington Square shopping center that are slated to open by this summer.
Bruegger’s Bagels’ remaining area locations are 945 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo and 4601 Forest Drive in Forest Acres. There is no word yet on what business will replace its Sunset Boulevard location.
