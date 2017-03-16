O’Charley’s closes Two Notch location

Columbia-area diners looking to get their annual St. Patrick’s Day meal at O’Charley’s will have to drive to the restaurant chain’s last remaining area location in Lexington as the doors permanently closed this week at O’Charley’s Northeast Columbia location.
Located at 10136 Two Notch Rd. in the Sparkleberry Square shopping center, the Irish-themed casual dining restaurant was “underperforming” according to a statement released by the chain’s marketing director.
“We made a difficult decision to close an underperforming restaurant on Sunday that was nearing the end of its lease,” said David Ellis in a news release. “This was a difficult decision and we appreciate our guests and the friends we have made over the years, and are thankful for our team members, who provided great food and excellent service to our guests. We are assisting our team members in their transition to new employment. We invite our guests to enjoy dining with us at our nearby Lexington location.”
The chain closed 12 of its locations nationwide in 2012.
The Lexington O’Charley’s is located at 5595 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.
Comments