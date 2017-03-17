Last day for Farmer’s Shed restaurant in Lexington

0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise Pause

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

3:20 St Pat's in Five Points 2016

0:59 Marquette coach: Not many teams play defense like South Carolina

0:58 Dawn Staley says team is focused, ready to make tournament run

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:02 Deshaun Watson throws to Mike Williams during Pro Day

1:06 Frank Martin's message to his team as NCAA Tournament begins