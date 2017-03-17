Last day for Farmer’s Shed restaurant in Lexington

After more than 15 years of business, The Farmer’s Shed restaurant in Lexington will close for business on Friday, March 17.
Owners of the locally famous Sease family farms on Olde Farm Road in Lexington, Clinton and Shirley Sease opened The Farmer’s Shed as a produce market and garden center on U.S. Hwy. 1 across from Lexington High School in 1999. The couple added the restaurant in 2001 as a way to make the most of their farm’s surplus of fresh fruits and vegetables. The couple’s daughter, Carrie, served as the restaurant’s main chef and the eatery soon became known for its locally sourced and seasonally changing menu.
The restaurant was even featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2010.
A post on The Farmer’s Shed Facebook page reads, “After much thought and many prayers we are sad to say we have decided to close The Farmer's Shed Kitchen. Friday, March 17th will be the kitchens last day of operation. We would like to thank everyone for all of the business over the years. It has been a great ride! Thank you! Shirley, Clinton, Carrie and Brian.”
The produce market and garden center portion of The Farmer’s Shed is expected to remain open for business.
