Columbia Applebee’s closes

Applebee’s Grill and Bar reduced its footprint in Columbia last week with the closing of Applebee’s at 245 O’Neil Ct. in Northeast Columbia.
“From time to time, like other brands with large, national footprints, locations close,” an Applebee’s spokesperson told The State. “The Applebee’s at 245 O’Neil Court in Columbia closed ... however many Applebee’s restaurants will continue to serve the Columbia community. Applebee’s and the local franchisee greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage and look forward to continuing to serve guests in the neighborhood at our Applebee’s locations at 4505 Devine St., 437 Killian Rd., and 10102 Two Notch Rd., among others.”
According to the spokesperson, all employees from the 245 O’Neil Ct. location have been offered positions at the other local restaurants. The chain now operates seven area locations--five in Columbia, one in West Columbia and one in Lexington.
